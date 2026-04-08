Protesters in Iran express outrage at US, Israel after ceasefire announced

Pro-government demonstrators in the streets of Iran's capital Wednesday morning after the ceasefire had been announced screamed: "Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!" Organisers tried at a point to calm demonstrators, but they continued the chants.

They also burned American and Israeli flags in the street.

It shows the ongoing anger from hard-liners, who had been preparing for what many assumed would be an apocalyptical battle with the US.