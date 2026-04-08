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Home / World News / Protesters in Iran express outrage at US, Israel after ceasefire announced

Protesters in Iran express outrage at US, Israel after ceasefire announced

Organisers tried at a point to calm demonstrators, but they continued the chants. They also burned American and Israeli flags in the street

Iran, Iran flag

It shows the ongoing anger from hard-liners | Photo: Unsplash

AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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Pro-government demonstrators in the streets of Iran's capital Wednesday morning after the ceasefire had been announced screamed: "Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!"  Organisers tried at a point to calm demonstrators, but they continued the chants.

They also burned American and Israeli flags in the street.

It shows the ongoing anger from hard-liners, who had been preparing for what many assumed would be an apocalyptical battle with the US.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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