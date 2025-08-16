Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Putin praises Trump, calls for ensuring Ukraine's security after meeting

Putin praises Trump, calls for ensuring Ukraine's security after meeting

Putin added that Russia wishes to establish a just balance of power between the European Union (EU) and Russia to address the long-term issues of the conflict

Vladimir Putin, Putin

The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, included top officials from both sides (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (local time) acknowledged that Ukraine's security should be ensured as well, and lauded US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference after nearly three hours of talks with US President Donald Trump on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022, Putin emphasised the need for a just balance of power in Europe and expressed hope that Kyiv and European capitals would engage constructively in the peace process.

"We see the strive of the administration and President Trump personally to help facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and his strive to get to the crux of the matter to understand this history is precious. The situation in Ukraine poses a fundamental threat to our security. Moreover, the Ukrainian nation, and I have said it multiple times, is a brotherly nation; however strange it may sound in these conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that's happening is a tragedy for us. And a terrible wound," Putin said.

 

Putin added that Russia wishes to establish a just balance of power between the European Union (EU) and Russia to address the long-term issues of the conflict.

"At the same time, we are convinced that in order to make the settlement lasting and long-term, we need to eliminate all the primary causes of the conflict. We have said it multiple times to consider all legitimate constraints of Russia and to reinstate a just balance of security in Europe and in the world as a whole. I agree with President Trump, as he has said today, that, naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well. Naturally, we are prepared to welcome that," he said.

Putin further stressed that he expects Ukraine and the EU to respect the ongoing process. "I would like to hope that the agreement we have reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine. We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive that constructively, and they won't throw a wrench in the works. They will not make any attempts to use some back-room dealings to conduct provocations to torpedo the progress," he added.

The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, included top officials from both sides.

Putin was joined by foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier, the two leaders greeted each other on the red carpet after deplaning their respective aircraft, shook hands, posed for photographs, and, in an unusual move, departed together in Trump's presidential limousine to the venue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that Ukraine's "number one" demand of the Alaska summit is for Russia to agree to a ceasefire. "Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We must prepare a trilateral format for talks."

The White House described the meeting as "historic," emphasising that Trump was "Pursuing Peace," and that the meeting between the two leaders was "Historic."

Prior to the summit, Trump had warned he might walk out if progress was not being made. "I may leave and say, 'good luck,' and that'll be the end. I may say this is not going to be settled," Trump said before the summit, as quoted by CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

