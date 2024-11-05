Business Standard
Home / World News / Republicans try to hold onto all four of Iowa's congressional districts

Two of the districts are seen as especially competitive, including the 1st district in southeast Iowa and the 3rd district in central and southern Iowa

AP Des Moines
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Republicans represent all of Iowa's four congressional districts, but Democrats are hopeful of their chances in Tuesday's general election.

Two of the districts are seen as especially competitive, including the 1st district in southeast Iowa and the 3rd district in central and southern Iowa. Republicans are expected to more easily retain control in the 2nd district in northeast Iowa and in the largely rural 4th district in western Iowa.

In the 1st district, incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will seek her third US House term as she faces the same Democrat she beat in 2022. In that race, Miller-Meeks topped Democrat Christina Bohannan by about 7 percentage points a far greater spread than her six vote margin in 2020 over Democrat Rita Hart.

 

In her campaign, Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and former legislator, has emphasised her support of abortion rights at a time with Iowa Republicans have changed the law to outlaw abortions in most circumstances.

She also called for reducing costs for a range of goods and services, including groceries, gas and housing.

Miller-Meeks, a former ophthalmologist, opposes abortion rights and supported a bill that sought a national abortion ban after 15 weeks that would have allowed states to impose even stricter limits. She also has said she wants to help reduce inflation and improve the economy, and she supports lowering the price of prescription drugs and over-the-counter oral contraceptives.

The 3rd district, which includes much of the Des Moines metro area, is also seen as competitive as Democrat Lanon Baccam challenges incumbent Republican Zach Nunn. Both candidates have military backgrounds, as Baccam served in the Iowa National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan. Nunn served as an Air Force pilot and had three deployments to the Middle East. He was promoted to an Air Force colonel in June.

Like other House races, abortion has been a key issue, with Baccam pointing to Nunn's opposition to abortion rights. Baccam said he would vote to restore national abortion rights that ended when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Nunn said that although he opposes abortion rights and has voted for severe abortion restrictions in Iowa, he doesn't support a nationwide abortion ban.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

Both candidates have promised to support efforts to make Congress less dysfunctional and more focused on solving problems. Nunn also highlights the need to reduce illegal border crossings, and Baccam calls for improving the economy and creating more middle class jobs.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson will seek a third term as she faces Democrat Sarah Corkery.

Hinson, a former news anchor for KCRG-TV, said her top issue is strengthening the country's southern border. Corkery, a community activist, said her top issue is restoring abortion rights.

Jody Puffett, an independent candidate, also is running.

Incumbent Republican Rep Randy Feenstra is seeking a third term in the sprawling 4th District, made up of 36 of Iowa's 99 counties. He will face Democrat Ryan Melton.

Republicans hold a huge edge in registered voters in the district and typically win general elections by more than 20 percentage points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

