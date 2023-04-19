Rishi Sunak declares wife's shareholding in childcare firm amid probe

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared his wifes shareholding in a childcare company that could benefit from a new government policy, four years after she invested in the firm, a much-delayed new register of ministers interests has shown, according to a media report.

In a footnote to his entry on the register, Sunak declares that among "a number of direct shareholdings" owned by his wife, Akshata Murty, is a "minority shareholding" in Koru Kids, one of six companies involved in a pilot scheme to incentivise people to become childminders, The Guardian reported.

Sunak's full entry for family interests says: "The Prime Minister's wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings," The Guardian reported.

This links to a footnote, which mentions the shareholding in Koru Kids.

The UK Prime Minister is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholdings.

One potential complication for Sunak is that Greenberg is expected to look into whether the Prime Minister should have declared the interest last month when questioned by a committee of MPs, where the rules are stricter than for registering interests.

Also Read What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK? Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister Suella Braverman could wreck Rishi Sunak's Brexit immigration plans for UK TMS Ep289: Reliance demerger, Rishi Sunak, WhatsApp spams, trendlines Rishi Sunak more than 6,000 times richer than average Indian in UK US trade rep deepens economic security ties in Asia, reviews IPEF Pakistan SC warns govt of serious consequences if poll funds not released KKR sees India, South Korea as sweet spots amid realty crisis: Report Carbon offset market unfortunately keeps growing, more efforts needed Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights

--IANS

san/arm