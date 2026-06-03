Rubio optimistic on eventual Iran talks despite congressional skepticism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he is optimistic about the potential for a resumption in nuclear talks with Iran despite a shaky ceasefire in the war that is looking increasingly in doubt.

Rubio defended the Trump administration's approach to Iran and other global hotspots in back-to-back hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a House Appropriations subcommittee. He was briefly disrupted by protesters at each session.

In his first public testimony since the Iran war began at the end of February, Rubio said the Iranians have agreed to negotiate on nuclear points that they had not been willing to address in the past but would not offer an assessment on what those talks might produce.

"They have agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear program that just a month ago, just a year ago, they were refusing to even mention," Rubio told the Senate. He noted, however, that there was no guarantee "it will lead to a deal that's acceptable" and that negotiations have been made difficult by the instability of Iran's leadership.

Rubio's optimism ran counter to pessimistic reports from two semiofficial Iranian news agencies that Iran has stopped communicating with mediators after Israel threatened to bomb Beirut as it fights the Hezbollah militant group. President Donald Trump disputed that Iran has cut off communication with mediators, calling the Iranian reports "false and erroneous."

Democrats criticise Trump administration's approach to Iran, and Rubio defends it

Rubio's wide-ranging testimony was met with fierce objections from Democrats, including tough questions about the status of US foreign assistance to respond to diseases such as the Ebola outbreak in Africa. Rubio insisted the dismantlement of the US Agency for International Development had not affected Washington's ability to assist with global humanitarian responses.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., blasted Rubio and Trump for foreign aid cuts and overseas intervention. Van Hollen specifically took aim at the US and Israeli decision to strike Iran, accusing the Republican president of entering the war on behalf of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "said he's been waiting 40 years to do this," Van Hollen said. "It turns out he finally found a president who was both stupid and reckless enough to join him. Let's face it, Mr. Secretary, the Trump foreign policy has become a dumpster fire." Rubio's testimony, which took place as Israel and Lebanon began a new round of political talks at the State Department, did not provide definitive answers on any of the main questions of the day.

He said Iran is not guaranteed a massive payout for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway for global oil shipments, and would have to commit to further concessions on its nuclear program to get significant sanctions relief.

"The more they give, the more they would get," he said, later adding, "They're not going to get it as a signing bonus." Rubio also said there are indications that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is taking a bigger part in the discussions despite not being seen publicly since the war began.

"I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries," he said.

Democratic senator says drugs being on boats isn't a targeting criterion for US strikes

Rubio dismissed questions about the legality of Pentagon strikes against dozens of alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, which have killed more than 200 people since early September.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said the military's targeting criteria for those strikes do not include drugs being present on the boat. He called it "odd" but said he could not share much more because the criteria are classified.

Rubio pushed back, saying on every strike a legal officer makes a determination on whether it is legal. He also said the US military has "walked away from strikes" multiple times because they did not meet the targeting criteria.

The Trump administration says the US is at war with drug cartels, while many Democrats have questioned the legality and effectiveness of the strikes.

The Republican former senator faces another pair of hearings Wednesday, also about the State Department's annual budget request, though questions again are expected to focus on top foreign policy issues.