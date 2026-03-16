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Home / World News / Russia intercepts 250 Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow

Russia intercepts 250 Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow

A total of 159 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down while approaching the capital

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city began on March 14. (Image: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 250 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital over the weekend, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

The mayor's remarks came as some of the major airports curtailed their operations on Monday morning.

"Thank you to the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for your professional and dedicated work," Sobyanin wrote in a social media post, noting that about 250 fixed-wing drones, directly approaching the capital or on the second line of defence, were shot down.

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city began on March 14.

A total of 159 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down while approaching the capital.

 

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It also led to major airports restricting operations on Monday.

"Due to air safety concerns, the capital's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports are currently accepting and dispatching aircraft in coordination with the relevant authorities," the Moskva 24 channel said.

It advised passengers to check their airports' online timetables for possible flight rescheduling.

Another busy airport, Vnukovo in south-west Moscow, also seemed to have been closed for air traffic as no aircraft were seen taking off or landing there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Drones

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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