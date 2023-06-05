close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

S Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader, reaching out to yet another US foe

Saudi Arabia has welcomed Venzuelan President Nicolas Maduro on an official visit, reaching out to yet another US foe as the oil-rich kingdom engages in a flurry of diplomacy

AP Dubai
Saudi Arabia

(Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia has welcomed Venzuelan President Nicolas Maduro on an official visit, reaching out to yet another U.S. foe as the oil-rich kingdom engages in a flurry of diplomacy.

Maduro arrived late Sunday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, where he was greeted by Saudi officials, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

It did not give a reason for the visit or elaborate on his schedule, but Saudi Arabia is hosting an international conference on combating extremism later this week in the capital, Riyadh. The gathering will be co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Saudi Arabia has been a close U.S. ally for decades, but relations have been strained in recent years. Over the last few months, the kingdom has restored relations with Iran's theocracy and Syria's President Bashar Assad both seen as pariahs in the West.

Last month, the Saudis welcomed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a close Western ally, to an Arab League summit. But days later, they hosted a senior Russian official who is under Western sanctions.

The Saudis say they are pursuing their own national interests in a world increasingly defined by great power competition.

Also Read

Colombia hosts diplomats from 20 countries on Venezuela's political crisis

US negates legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as Venezula's interim president

Venezuela opposition envoy urges US prez Biden to ease oil sanctions

Venezuelan president Maduro to fully open border with Colombia from Jan 1

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay of Bengal, no casualties reported

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Frederiksen, Sunak

Prince Harry's battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown

Experts say the diplomatic surge is aimed at shoring up regional stability and improving the kingdom's image as it seeks international investment for massive development projects.

Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges banned his main opponents from competing, plunging the country into a severe political and economic crisis. Most opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and challenged Maduro's rule by creating an interim government, a push for change that fizzled out over the past two years.

Washington backed the opposition and imposed heavy sanctions on Maduro's autocratic government, hoping that would spark change.

But Maduro's government dug in and resisted the sanctions with support from Russia, Turkey and Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Saudi Arabia Venezuela

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO
3 min read

CM asked to set up Peaceful Karnataka helpline to prevent spread of hatred

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea refused

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

BJP campaign to make 'Modi Mitras' among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh

BJP
2 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life in prison in 32-year-old murder case

Law & Order, court, case
3 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon