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Home / World News / Samsung faces major strike after wage talks with union fall apart

Samsung faces major strike after wage talks with union fall apart

After the latest round of talks ended without a breakthrough on Wednesday, union leader Choi Seung-ho told reporters that unionized workers will begin an 18-day strike from Thursday

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Samsung is a major manufacturer of smartphones, consumer electronics and semiconductors (Image: Bloomberg)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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Management and union leaders at Samsung Electronics failed to reach a last-minute deal over wages Wednesday, raising prospects for a strike at the South Korean electronics giant that could rattle global semiconductor supplies and the country's trade-dependent economy.

Government officials have threatened to invoke rarely used emergency powers to force a settlement at Samsung, where the union, which represents about 74,000 workers, says the company has failed to offer adequate compensation despite its soaring profits fuelled by the global boom in artificial intelligence.

After the latest round of talks ended without a breakthrough on Wednesday, union leader Choi Seung-ho told reporters that unionized workers will begin an 18-day strike from Thursday.

 

Both the union and the management held each other responsible for a failure to reach a deal. Choi accused management of refusing to accept a government-mediated proposal whose details he refused to disclose. Management accused the union of calling for excessive compensation packages for workers at loss-making units.

The two sides said they will continue efforts to reach a deal, but it's unclear if they could sit down for talks again later in the day.

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Samsung is a major manufacturer of smartphones, consumer electronics and semiconductors.

The company its cross-town rival, SK Hynix, together produce about two-thirds of the world's memory chips, which are seeing surging demand driven by AI. Samsung said last month its operating profit for the January-March quarter jumped eightfold to a record 57.2 trillion won ($38 billion).

Union leaders have demanded a compensation structure in which Samsung would commit to spend 15% of its annual operating profit on employee bonuses and scrap bonus caps, which are currently set at 50% of annual salaries. Management says the demands are excessive, citing the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor business.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, the government's No. 2 official after President Lee Jae Myung, said in a televised statement Sunday that the strike could cause up to 100 trillion won ($66 billion) in economic damage by disrupting Samsung's highly complex semiconductor manufacturing processes.

A local court on Monday partially granted the company's request for an injunction against the planned strike, ruling that the union must maintain certain staffing levels to prevent damage to facilities and materials and ensure safe operations. The Suwon District Court also barred unionists from occupying key facilities and offices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Samsung Samsung Electronics Workers strike South Korea

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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