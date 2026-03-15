Samsung's Choi says AI revolution is unavoidable, urges preparation

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is 'unavoidable', and it is going to impact every aspect of human life, and people need to be prepared for this transformation, said Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience Business COO Won-Joon Choi.

This will be different from the previous revolution that happened through the internet and mobile, which impacted human life, said Choi in a media roundtable here recently, after the launch of S26.

"AI is different in the sense that it will impact every area, you name it, medical, law, everything. Everything will change through AI. It's not just the IT sector. I think we need to be prepared. Not just IT companies, but legal, HR, medical, everything. Everyone needs to be prepared," he said.

Choi also acknowledged the large investments being made by big tech companies into AI research and development.

"I think there can be some adjustments along the way, but at the macro level, we still need to invest. We still need to bring resources. And we still need to do a lot of research. I think it's still the beginning, in my opinion. It's not done," he said.

While replying to a query about whether excessive marketing of AI features is creating a sense of unease among consumers, Choi said that every new technology looks overwhelming at first.

"I think as time goes on and as these AI features get integrated more deeply into the device and UI applications, people will not feel this (AI) is special, and we would not need to even call this AI. I think people will just naturally accept this is something that I can use, something that can help. I think that time will come," he said.

Choi said Samsung is working on three big areas on AI, which include the democratisation of the technology.

As part of Samsung's plans to bring AI features to 800 million devices by the end of this year, double from 400 million devices last year.

Samsung has adopted a Hybrid AI model, which is a combination of on-device and on-cloud. Choi said Samsung is open to integrating third-party AI solutions into its devices.

"We announced the partnership with Perplexity in addition to Gemini. At the end of the day, our goal is to provide the best AI technologies or solutions to Galaxy users," he said.

Samsung is also ensuring that sensitive information is stored on devices, not in the cloud, to ensure privacy and security in the era of AI.

"We want to make sure that when you use Galaxy AI, you have peace of mind," he said, adding, "At the platform level, at the hardware and software and even the application layer, we try to provide a mechanism so that people know how they are using AI and how all this information is being used. We will be very transparent and build the core hardware functionality." Over Samsung's future objectives, Choi said the brand is working to expand the support for local languages and is looking to partner with more brands for the newly-launched Agentic AI play.