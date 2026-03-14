Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Geopolitics, AI posing challenges to corporate governance: Industry body

Geopolitics, AI posing challenges to corporate governance: Industry body

The technical sessions explored how internal audit must evolve beyond traditional assurance roles to become forward-looking, insight-driven partners to management and boards

ai, artificial intelligence

(Representative image)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Geopolitical developments, economic volatility, rapid digitalisation, cyber threats and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping the global risk landscape for organisations, posing new challenges for traditional governance and control systems, an industry body said on Saturday.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) India's Calcutta Chapter made the observation at its Annual Conference 2026, which brought together internal audit professionals, risk practitioners and industry leaders to deliberate on the expanding role of internal audit in strengthening corporate governance.

The conference, held under the theme "Internal Audit: Control-Risk-Governance and Beyond," was formally inaugurated by Krishnan Venugopal, President, IIA India. Neeraj Bansal, Head, India Global, KPMG, attended as the Chief Guest and shared perspectives on evolving global risks, board expectations and the importance of resilient control frameworks.

 

"India is no longer an isolated economy. Businesses today operate across multiple geographies and are influenced by global geopolitical developments, cyber risks and rapidly evolving technologies. In such an environment, internal auditors are expected to continuously monitor these risks and help organisations strengthen their governance and control frameworks," said Abin Mukhopadhyay, President, IIA India's Calcutta Chapter.

He noted that while internal auditors were traditionally focused on verifying transactions and ensuring compliance, they are now expected to assess emerging risks, strengthen governance systems and play a broader role in organisational growth by adopting a risk-based approach.

Also Read

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia crisis: India engages key players to secure energy supplies

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Centre amends electricity rules to clarify norms for captive power

construction, steel, manufacturing

Karnataka clears ₹4,824 crore industrial projects, to create 14,525 jobs

The Meta AI logo on a laptop arranged in New York on July 23, 2025

Meta may cut around 20% of workforce amid rising costs of AI investments

semiconductor, chip

US withdraws draft rule that called for permits for global AI chip exports

Mukhopadhyay also flagged technology as a major risk area, warning that fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tools to generate fake documentation or launch phishing attacks, making stronger controls and continuous monitoring mechanisms essential.

"The pace of change has accelerated dramatically. Earlier technology cycles evolved over a decade; today, they can shift within months. This makes continuous learning and professional training essential for internal auditors to remain effective," he said.

The technical sessions explored how internal audit must evolve beyond traditional assurance roles to become forward-looking, insight-driven partners to management and boards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

biogas, biogas plants

Greater Bengaluru Authority plans more biogas plants to process wet waste

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Projects worth ₹17,000 crore announced in Vidarbha to boost economy

microfinance lenders India, secured loans MFIs, RBI qualifying asset norms, CreditAccess Grameen, Satin Creditcare, microfinance diversification

Micro lenders turn to secured loans to negate asset quality pressures

Canteen

West Asia war: Gas crunch disrupts factories, from production to canteenspremium

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro 'cheapest' among world's top 10 networks at just $0.13premium

Topics : Artificial intelligence corporate governance Industry News Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance