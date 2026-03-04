Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saudi oil storage sites filing fast on Hormuz disruption, says Kayrros

Saudi oil storage sites filing fast on Hormuz disruption, says Kayrros

The Ju'aymah terminal on the country's east coast "was quickly running out of spare capacity" as of March 1, Kayrros co-founder and chief analyst Antoine Halff said

Ju’aymah tank farm at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
By Rong Wei Neo
 
Major oil storage sites in Saudi Arabia are filling rapidly as the key export route through the Strait of Hormuz effectively remains closed to shipping, according to geospatial analytics company Kayrros.
 
The Ju’aymah terminal on the country’s east coast “was quickly running out of spare capacity” as of March 1, Kayrros co-founder and chief analyst Antoine Halff wrote in a post on LinkedIn. Four of the six tanks at the Ras Tanura refinery — halted after attacks by Iran this week — were full, he said.
 
Iraq has started shutting oil production at its biggest fields due to the closure of the strait, and Halff said spare storage capacity at the Basrah terminal was less than two days of exports. OPEC’s second-biggest producer has very few tanks compared with output levels and exports, he added.
 
 
“Iraq’s low storage capacity is a structural vulnerability,” Halff wrote. “Others are poised to follow if the blockage of the Strait continues.”
 
Overall, aggregate onshore storage capacity across the five Arab producers in the Gulf is roughly 350 million barrels, he said. As of March 1, observed crude stockpiles in those countries was about 175 million barrels. Operational capacity rarely exceeds 80% of nameplate levels, Halff added.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

