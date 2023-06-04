Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave



Such meetings are organised by the Singapore government and have been discreetly held at a separate venue alongside the security summit for several years, they said. The meetings have not been previously reported.

Senior officials from about two dozen of the world's major intelligence agencies held a secret meeting on the fringes of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore this weekend, five people told Reuters.



Samant Goel, the head of India’s overseas intelligence gathering agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, also attended, an Indian source said.

The US was represented by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the head of her country’s intelligence community, while China was among the other countries present, despite the tensions between the two superpowers.



“Given the range of countries involved, it is not a festival of tradecraft, but rather a way of promoting a deeper understanding of intentions and bottom lines.” “There is an unspoken code among intelligence services that they can talk when more formal and open diplomacy is harder - it is a very important factor during times of tension, and the Singapore event helps promote that.” “The meeting is an important fixture on the international shadow agenda,” said one person with knowledge of the discussions.

Also Read Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350% As China cases surge, India must keep an eye on raw material supplies Low demand, rise in raw material prices key problems of MSMEs: Survey UP business delegation garners Rs 20,000 crore investments from Singapore Singapore tourism expects to bounce back to pre-Covid level by 2024 World is big enough for us to grow together: China defense minister to US Gender equality 'significantly important' for a world without hunger: UN Joe Biden's 2024 pitch highlights pragmatism over Donald Trump's pugilism US FDA to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage Carried on overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfields: Russia