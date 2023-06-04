close

Gender equality 'significantly important' for a world without hunger: UN

In a tweet on Saturday, the UN Secretary-General stated that gender equality is a fundamental requirement that must be addressed in order to remove hunger from the globe

ANI Asia
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate under the Taliban's hardline regime, taking a veiled dig, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has said that gender equality is essential for a world without hunger, adding accessing education will increase food security for women and girls, reported Khaama Press.

In a tweet on Saturday, the UN Secretary-General stated that gender equality is a fundamental requirement that must be addressed in order to remove hunger from the globe.

He did not mention a specific country. However, at this point in time, Afghanistan, under the Taliban is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights.

"When women and girls have access to resources and education, they will not only play a decisive role in providing food security for themselves but also for their families and community," Guterres said, according to Khaama Press.

In addition to being excluded from social interaction and public life, more than 40 per cent of women cannot produce an income for their family in comparison to prior years, Khaama Press reported.

According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education.

Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

