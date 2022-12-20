JUST IN
India public cloud service market to be worth $13 bn by 2026: Report
Carbon credit market: Why power ministry is best suited to run this project
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more
Non-crop sector pulls the farm sector gross value added in Q2 of FY23
India to receive record remittances but experts worry CAD will still widen
Centre set to offer wheat to millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: Report
Regulators should be nimble-footed, should take decision fast: Gadkari
Subscriber base dipped to 11.7 mn in Oct after VIL customer loss: Trai
Gadkari wants surety bond insurance, not bank guarantee for infra projects
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
What changed at last week's GST Council meeting?
icon-arrow-left
Centre develops new metrics for imports after reports of under-reporting
Business Standard

UP business delegation garners Rs 20,000 crore investments from Singapore

Singapore investors have committed nearly Rs 20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in areas such as data centres, logistics services and education

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Singapore | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Singapore investors have committed nearly Rs 20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in areas such as data centres, logistics services and education following a business promotion delegation visit to the city-state.

The investments were committed following a four-day presentation here, which concluded on Monday, by the UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh.

Singapore is a partner country in UPGIS to be held from February 10-12, 2023 in Lucknow.

Singh and his delegation members held a series of meetings and discussed prospects and collaboration opportunities in their state with Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu Hai Yien.

It was a very successful trip. The G2G (government to government) engagement was very warm and fruitful, Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh, told PTI.

The Rs 20,000 crore (USD 200 billion) intended investments will be in infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, inland waterways, logistics and warehousing, food and agro-processing, educational institutions, skilling centres, waste management, and the like, he said.

The Singapore Government has shown a real interest in Uttar Pradesh and a high-level delegation will be participating in the UPGIS in coming February, he added.

Twelve financial Memoranda of Understanding were signed with Singapore-based corporations and investors during the visit from December 15-19.

One non-financial MoU was signed with the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) for exploring business opportunities and collaboration in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation visited the Singapore Institute of Technical Education and has expressed interest in an MoU to set up similar education and training institutes in UP.

The visit included a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- Enterprise Singapore CEOs roundtable conference and also a round table meeting with the Singapore Business Federation, said Director of the FICCI in Singapore, Navita M. Myer.

FICCI, as an industry partner of the UPGIS, and the High Commission of India, organised the delegation visit and meetings in Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.