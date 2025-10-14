Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak PM Sharif lauds Trump's efforts in Gaza deal, calls him 'man of peace'

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, shortly after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (local time) lauded US President Donald Trump for his role in brokering peace in Gaza, calling him “genuinely, a man of peace".
 
Sharif made the remarks at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, shortly after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.
 
Trump, addressing the gathering, expressed optimism that India and Pakistan are “going to live very nicely together". Turning to Sharif, who stood behind him, the US President lauded both Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, inviting the Pakistani leader to address world delegates, according to PTI.
 

‘Trump is the man the world needed most’

 
In his speech, Sharif praised Trump’s “visionary leadership,” saying, “Mr President, I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership — visionary leadership — and I think that you’re the man this world needed most at this point in time.”
 
 
Sharif credited Trump for the Gaza ceasefire, calling it a product of his “untiring efforts". He reiterated that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in ending both the India-Pakistan conflict and the Gaza war.

“He has not only brought peace in South Asia but also saved millions of lives,” Sharif said, describing Trump as a “great president". 
 
Sharif’s comments come months after the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025. The four-day exchange followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The confrontation ended with a ceasefire on May 10, which Pakistan attributes to US mediation, though India maintains it was the result of direct DGMO-level talks.
 

Trump’s engagement with Pakistan

 
Following the May conflict, Trump hosted Asim Munir at the White House in June, followed by a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif in September. On both occasions, Pakistani leaders praised the US President for his peace efforts in South Asia.
 
Sharif said Trump’s ongoing engagement with Pakistan, including his Gaza peace initiative, demonstrated “a commitment to global peace and prosperity unmatched by any leader in recent memory".
 

A rare moment of alignment

 
The Gaza summit marks one of the rare moments when Pakistan, Egypt, and the US aligned publicly on a peace framework. The event, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was attended by over 20 global leaders.
 
Sharif’s praise of Trump comes as the US President continues to draw international attention for his diplomatic overtures across conflict zones, even as India continues to assert that no third-party role was involved in its ceasefire with Pakistan.
 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

