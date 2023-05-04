Shopify to lay off 20% of workforce in 2nd round, revenue tops expectations



The company also reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter, as more merchants used its online tools and targeting services to attract customers tackling high inflation.

Canada's Shopify Inc said on Thursday it would let go 20% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs and sold its logistics arm to freight forwarder Flexport, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 16% in premarket trading.



Known as the e-commerce platform for small businesses, Shopify had ramped up its order fulfillment network, when it expected the pandemic-led e-commerce boom to persist. But by mid-2022, it said it had over overestimated growth levels and laid off 10% of its workforce in July.

A host of new tools have encouraged more businesses from Mattel to Coty to join the platform, allowing the company to hike its subscription fees.



The sale of the logistics unit Deliverr Inc, a company it acquired for $2.1 billion less than a year ago, was done in an all-stock deal that will give Shopify a 13% stake in Flexport - a startup in which it has made a previous investment.

As the e-commerce boom brought by the global pandemic subsides, Shopify's spending in the fulfillment network has been more closely scrutinized by investors who worry the capital-intensive project could weigh on earnings.

Also Read McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs Meta prepares more layoffs across its platforms for 'greater efficiency' Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: Biden UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models Zelenskyy visits ICC after warrant issued against Putin for war crimes

The company also posted a surprise adjusted profit of 1 cent per share, compared with expectations for a 4 cent loss.

Revenue was $1.51 billion in the quarter ended March 31, topping analysts' estimates of $1.43 billion, according to Refinitiv data.