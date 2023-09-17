Small plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, killing all 14 on board

A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Governor Wilson Lima announced.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Embraer PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported.

The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

Video footage posted by the Globo television network showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage. A couple of dozen people are seen standing nearby holding umbrellas.

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an air force statement said.

Also Read Brazil's Amazon Summit ends with roadmap to protect world's rainforests Amazon nations seek support on climate change, urge developed countries Amazon nations seek common voice on matter of climate change, urge action UN regional group endorses Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do? UN watchdog slams Iran for barring inspectors from monitoring programme Border situation won't affect elections in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar Biden not old for 2024 Presidential elections but incompetent: Donald Trump EU ends restrictions on Ukraine's agri exports, Zelenskyy welcomes move China's economic slowdown continues, real estate at persistent risk