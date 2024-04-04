WATCH: Taiwan earthquake turns swimming pool in Taipei into massive waves

A massive earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hit Taiwan on April 3, killing nine people and injuring over a thousand. The earthquake hit Hualien County, and the aftershocks continue to rattle Taiwan as over 40 tremors of magnitude 4 or higher have struck near the island's east coast, including one of 6.4 magnitude, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake damaged over 100 buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines. Following the earthquake, several videos circulating on social media showed buildings and bridges shaking and people stuck in public transport and scrambling for cover.

A video has surfaced that shows a man caught up in the pool amid the heavy waves caused by the earthquake. The video is from Taiwan's capital city, Taipei, according to a report by the BBC.

In another video posted on X (formerly Twitter), a rooftop swimming pool's water was seen falling like a waterfall from the side of a skyscraper.

According to news reports, the earthquake is the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, with officials warning of more tremors in the days ahead. The Taiwanese officials said that this is the strongest earthquake since the 7.6-magnitude quake that struck the nation in 1999, killing 2,400 people. The officials said that 663 people are still stranded but in contact with rescue teams, and 42 people are missing.



They added that over 200 people are in shelters in Hualien County, nearly 10,000 households are without water, and more than 300 households are without electricity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Taiwan, conveying India's solidarity with the "resilient" people of the country. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it."