Taiwan's strong earthquake leaves roads cracked, buildings tilted: WATCH





Japan issued an evacuation advisory for coastal areas near Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.



Soon after the quake, videos and images emerged from different parts of Taiwan showing the scale of damage in the East Asian country. Several buildings were titled at severe angles, and roads cracked as the authorities rushed to escalate rescue efforts. Landslides were also reported in Hualien, the epicentre of the quake.

"This is the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since the magnitude 7.3 quake on September 21, 1999," CWA Seismological Center Director Wu Chien-fu said.

Humanitarian NGO, Taiwan Red Cross, said that its team in Hualien are rapidly mobilising to minimise the earthquake impact. "The Hualien Red Cross Disaster Relief Team and military units are rapidly mobilising to minimise the impact and provide assistance to those affected."

Today, Taiwan was struck by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, resulting in reports of building collapses and landslides in Hualien.

The situation also triggered an alarm in nearby China and Japan, where no injuries have been reported as of now. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted. Japan has downgraded its initial Tsunami warning from 3 metres to 1 metre.