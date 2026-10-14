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Home / World News / Space startups secure record $20.8 bn funding as infrastructure bets surge

Space startups secure record $20.8 bn funding as infrastructure bets surge

The report, released on Wednesday, also showed a record 216 deals were completed during the quarter, up from 140 in the second quarter

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

The report, released on Wednesday, also showed a record 216 deals were completed during the quarter, up from 140 in the second quarter (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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Space startups attracted a record $20.8 billion in funding in the third quarter, as investors poured money into launch providers, manufacturing and other infrastructure ventures, according to a ‌report by global investment firm Seraphim.
 
The figure ​was nearly triple the $7.4 billion ​invested in the second quarter and more than double the prior peak. Excluding Blue ​Origin's $10 billion financing, investment was still at an all-time high of $10.8 billion, underscoring growing demand across the sector.
 
The report, released on Wednesday, also showed a record 216 deals were completed during the quarter, up from 140 in the second quarter.
 
While SpaceX remains ​a dominant force in the industry, recent fundraising has been supported by a growing ‌pipeline of commercial orders and government-backed programs, according to Seraphim.
 
 
"Capital is following evidence of ​commercial and institutional demand, not just residual IPO enthusiasm," said Lucas Bishop, vice president at Seraphim Space.

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Infrastructure-related businesses accounted for the bulk of the funding activity. Companies involved in launch and ‌broader space access attracted $16.4 billion across 120 ​deals, while satellite communications, Earth observation ‌and other space-service companies raised $4 billion.
 
Defense and sovereign demand are increasingly supporting investment in ‌launch, ??manufacturing and orbital infrastructure as governments prioritize domestic space capabilities, Bishop said.
 
The quarter's major ​fundraising rounds included $1.37 billion for Hadrian, $1 billion for Stoke Space and $500 million for K2 Space.
 
However, the surge in private investment was in ​contrast with weaker performance among listed space companies. Bishop said many publicly traded space firms remain loss-making, while SpaceX's scale and visibility may have ‌drawn investor attention away from smaller listed peers.
 
North America accounted for about 70% of ‌global funding year-to-date, while China recorded a quarterly high of $3.3 billion across 49 deals.
 
Seraphim said funding was likely to moderate from the third-quarter's exceptional level, but remain above historical norms as more companies enter growth and scale-up phases. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 4:00 PM IST