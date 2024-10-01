Business Standard
Home / World News / Sri Lanka's new govt holds its first Cabinet meeting with only 3 ministers

Sri Lanka's new govt holds its first Cabinet meeting with only 3 ministers

The new Cabinet Spokesman Vijitha Herath, who holds multiple ministries, said that he, along with the newly-appointed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the prime minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

In the election run-up, the NPP had pledged to abolish privileges extended to all former presidents. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka's new National People's Power (NPP) government has held its first Cabinet meeting with just three ministers in attendance, according to officials.

The new Cabinet Spokesman Vijitha Herath, who holds multiple ministries, said that he, along with the newly-appointed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the prime minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, were the only attendees at Monday's meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was the smallest Cabinet meeting ever, he said.

Last week, President Dissanayake appointed his cabinet of four, including himself, before dissolving the Parliament to call a snap election on November 14. The last parliament was convened in August 2020.

 

The constitution limits the cabinet positions to 25 ministers. Herath said while the same number would be maintained after they win the next election, no ministers of state would be appointed.

The parliamentary election to appoint 225 members of the Parliament House comes closely on the heels of the September 21 presidential election.

More From This Section

Pakistan flag

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline delayed to Oct 31: Officials

Meta

Meta looks to expand production of mixed reality headsets in Vietnam

Boeing 737 Max,airlines,jet airways

40 foreign operators may be using Boeing 737s with rudder control parts: US

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Attack by Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea as Gaza war intensifies

This is at a time when the island nation has shown signs of a slow recovery from the 2022 economic crisis, where it declared its first sovereign default.

Herath said the parliamentary election would cost SLR Rs 11 billion.

SLR 5 billion would be allocated under the powers vested in the president. The balance of SLR 6 billion would be taken from the 2025 budgetary allocations, Herath said.

He said in addition to the appointment of two presidential advisors on economy and finance, the Cabinet had decided to appoint a three-member panel to review the privileges accorded to politicians.

The committee would study the necessary existing Acts and make recommendations to the president," Herath added.

In the election run-up, the NPP had pledged to abolish privileges extended to all former presidents and widows and pension rights for parliamentarians.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

IMF team to hold talks with Sri Lanka govt on loans for economic recovery

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Tamil Nadu fishermen protest Sri Lankan Navy's detention of 17 fishermen

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka orders audit of Indian firms' visa outsourcing deal amid scandal

PremiumAs such, China does play a larger role in resolving this crisis but India can't be wished away, since it is a leading export destination for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's new President options: India or China, or India and China

Dissanayake

Sri Lanka election is the latest sign India is losing its neighbourhood

Topics : Mahinda Rajapaksa Ranil Wickremesinghe sri lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon