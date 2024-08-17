Business Standard
Sri Lankan police to remove propaganda material ahead of prez election

The police election secretariat said 1,500 workers have been recruited at provincial police stations to pull down material displayed by candidates in violation of propaganda rules

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

All posters, cutouts and banners which are unlawful would be removed | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

The Sri Lankan police have deployed 1,500 workers to remove any illegal election posters and cutouts from public places ahead of next month's presidential election.
The police have begun an operation to crack down on all election propaganda material which violates election laws leading to the September 21 presidential election.
The police election secretariat said workers have been recruited at provincial police stations to pull down material displayed by candidates in violation of propaganda rules.
Senior Deputy Inspector of Police (SDIG) in Charge of Elections Asanka Karawita, said each worker would be paid Rs 1,500 a day and given police protection to carry out the task of removing unlawful election-related materials, the Island Online reported.
All posters, cutouts and banners which are unlawful would be removed.
The election laws do not permit propaganda material to be displayed in public places. The candidates can only display them at their propaganda offices.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) said they have discussed with the police hierarchy the role of the police force during the campaign. Operational guidelines have been issued, the HRC said.
We held extensive talks on the guidelines," Nimal Punchihewa, an HRC commissioner said.
The police is currently without its chief. The highest court has suspended him based on a fundamental rights petition filed over his appointment.
The case is only scheduled to be heard after the election.
The elections commission said with the record number of candidates contesting the election the ballot paper would be lengthier than it was in 2019. A record 39 candidates are in the fray over the figure of 35 in 2019.
The incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and the Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are the front runners with over 17 million of the island's 21 million population eligible to vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

