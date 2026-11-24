By Ambereen Choudhury, Rthvika Suvarna and Harry Wilson

Standard Chartered Plc investigated its investment banking chief’s conduct earlier this year after anonymous emails alleged the senior financier showed favoritism and sidelined some executives at the lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

The internal probe into Roberto Hoornweg’s management style was closed during the summer after the bank found no wrongdoing on his part, said the people, asking not to be identified sharing non-public information. It was launched after emails were sent to female board members and others following Hoornweg’s promotion in October 2025 to become sole chief executive officer of Standard Chartered’s corporate and investment banking operation.

The letters included claims that Hoornweg had demoted or sidelined some senior women, and that select staffers were pressured to sign redundancy agreements. They also raised concerns about the institution’s workplace culture, and the risk of retaliation against individuals who spoke up. It couldn’t be established who wrote the emails.

“The anonymous allegations were thoroughly investigated and were not upheld,” a spokesperson for Standard Chartered said in a statement via email, referring to the probe that was done earlier this year. “No evidence was identified to support the claims, and no further information has been provided. We treat any allegation of misconduct seriously and investigate such claims in a robust and timely manner. Roberto retains the full support of the Bank’s leadership as CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking.”

Hoornweg declined to comment through a bank representative. The FCA and the BOE also declined to comment.

“We consider anonymous whistle-blowing channels critically important to maintaining strong governance and high standards of conduct and believe our process to be robust,” the Standard Chartered spokesperson said, referring to the allegations in the emails. “When investigations resulting from such channels determine allegations are unfounded, we consider the matter closed.”

Hoornweg, who used to work in Singapore and is currently based in Dubai, joined the British lender in 2017 from hedge fund firm Brevan Howard Asset Management. He ran the bank’s financial markets unit and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming co-head of corporate and investment banking in 2024. The other co-head departed in March this year.

Hoornweg has strong backing from Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters, who has praised his performance publicly. Currently in his late 50s, the Dutch and Italian national is also among the bank’s top earners and sits on its management team.

London-headquartered Standard Chartered generates the vast majority of its revenue from Asia and the Middle East. The division Hoornweg oversees, which spans from Singapore to Hong Kong to London, produces about 60 per cent of the overall group’s operating profit. It makes money from a wide array of activities, including financing companies, advising on deals, trading currencies and providing transaction services like cash management and cross-border payments.

Since Hoornweg’s promotion about a year ago, Standard Chartered has lost several senior bankers and longtime staffers, both male and female, according to people with knowledge of the departures. It has also brought in several new hires and changed some high-level roles.

Standard Chartered’s third-quarter results showed a 38 per cent jump in pretax profit at the corporate and investment banking division to $1.6 billion, driven mainly by higher trading activity in the markets business, the lender said on Oct. 28.