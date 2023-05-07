close

Expects Taliban to fulfil promise of inclusive government: Russian Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said they expect "Taliban leaders" to fulfil their promises of forming an inclusive government

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said they expect "Taliban leaders" to fulfil their promises of forming an inclusive government, "not only in terms of ethnic groups but also by ensuring the presence of the entire spectrum of Afghanistan's political forces", Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

These promises, Lavrov said have "yet to be done."

"We are monitoring the implementation of their assurances that they will respect human rights, ensure security in the territory of Afghanistan, and eradicate the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking. All of our SCO colleagues have taken a united position on this," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov while speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, claimed that there is convincing evidence to the "effect that the United States supports the terrorist groups entrenched in the territory of Afghanistan".

These terrorist groups, according to Lavrov, "are opposed to the Taliban, including the Islamic State, the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, and Al-Qaeda".

"The Americans have not abandoned their attempts to reintroduce US military infrastructure in the region surrounding Afghanistan, in Central Asia. Everyone is well aware of the serious threat inherent in these attempts. We will resolutely oppose them," he said.

Regarding this, Sayed Jawad Sijadi, a political analyst, said: "Everyone knows that the main condition for getting out of the crisis is to consider the realities in Afghanistan, form an inclusive government and recognize the fundamental rights of the people of Afghanistan."

The Taliban has not commented on Lavrov's claim regarding the US's support to terrorists in Afghanistan.

However, Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi, in response to Moscow's call to form an inclusive government, said that the interim government is "inclusive".

"The formation of the government is inclusive ... No one has been dismissed, and also, on the political level there are figures from all ethnic groups and provinces," he said, as quoted by Tolo News.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women's rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Russia

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

