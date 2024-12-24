Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan reports 8 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan reports 8 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

Of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six of them crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

China Taiwan

Further, the ministry also accused the US of "playing with fire." | Representative image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Tuesday reported the operation of eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels. The aircraft and vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six of them crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "8 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

The post added, "6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Meanwhile, following the White House announcement of arms sales and assistance to Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said that the "Taiwan issue" is the core of China's interests and the "first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," Taiwan News reported.

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan faces 1 mn monthly cyber attacks from China

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Taiwan major issue for world peace: Trump in meeting with Shinzo Abe's wife

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near island

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Further, the ministry also accused the US of "playing with fire."

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the latest US arms package to Taiwan, stating that it "seriously violates the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, especially the 'August 17' communique, seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests, and seriously violates the US leaders' commitment not to support "Taiwan independence."

The spokesperson claimed that Washington's actions sent a "seriously wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

Recently, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance towards Taiwan and said that "China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple societies."

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030. Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

Nippon Steel's US Steel bid referred to President Biden for final decision

Emmanuel Macron, French President, France

Emmanuel Macron unveils new French govt led by PM Francois Bayrou

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden signs defence bill despite objections to ban transgender health care

South Sudan refugees (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudan halts participation in hunger-monitor system on eve of famine report

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to sell Foxtel to Britain's DAZN for $2.1 bn

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon