Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Taiwan's Foxconn sees 'slightly better' 2024, warns on AI chip shortage

Foxconn Chairman said Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers will "of course" be good, but global economic uncertainty given geopolitical problems will affect consumer product demand

Foxconn

Foxconn's shares have slid 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 0.7% gain for the broader market

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple's biggest iPhone assembler and the world's largest contract electronics maker, expects its business this year to be "slightly better" than last year but is facing a shortage of chips for AI servers.
 
"We did pretty well last year, although we had a rather large write off in the first quarter," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said on Sunday, referring to a writedown related to its 34% stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As for this year's outlook, I think it might be slightly better than last year," Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual employee party in Taipei.
 
Foxconn in November said it had a "relatively conservative and neutral" outlook for 2024.
 
Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers will "of course" be good, but global economic uncertainty given geopolitical problems will affect consumer product demand, he added.
 
"One (market segment) will be good, but very many others - uh-oh."
 
Apple on Thursday forecast a drop in iPhone sales and targeted overall revenue $6 billion below Wall Street expectations as its China business took a hit.
 
The results confirmed some analysts' concerns that the company's signature product is losing ground in the key Asian market where consumers are buying foldable phones and phones from Huawei, powered by a China-made chip.
 
Liu said production capacity for chips for servers is limited, even with strong demand.
 
"When it comes up to keeping up with demand, perhaps there need to be new factories," he added.
 
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will report fourth quarter earnings next month when it will also update its outlook for this year. It releases January sales data on Monday.
 
Foxconn's shares have slid 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 0.7% gain for the broader market.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Parents wanted me to speak without an accent to fit in: UK PM on racism

SL achieved economic recovery due to citizens' support: Wickremesinghe

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla board members: Reports

Pak EC disqualifies Shah Mahmood Qureshi from contesting polls for 5 years

Foreign journalists, people detained in Moscow amid crackdown on protests

Topics : Artificial intelligence Foxconn iPhone Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon