Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ten dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Ten dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Media reports suggested that in the industrial town on the outskirts of the capital Gazipur alone, at least 100 workers were injured at different units as they tried to rush out of buildings

Rescue teams demolish a collapsed building following the earthquake in Hualien on April 4.

Reports of minor cracks appearing in some buildings have also been received from several areas in the capital and its surrounding areas, including Narsingdi

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 10 people were killed and over a hundred injured as a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Dhaka and parts of the country on Friday, damaging buildings, causing fires at several places and sending panic among residents.

Officials said four of the victims died in the capital Dhaka, five in Narsingdi, the epicentre of the tremor, and one in suburban river port town of Narayanganj.

Media reports suggested that in the industrial town on the outskirts of the capital Gazipur alone, at least 100 workers were injured at different units as they tried to rush out of buildings during the tremor.

 

The Met office said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 10:38 am (local time) was located some 10 kilometres beneath the surface in Narsingdi, which is around 13 kilometres east of the seismic centre in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

Dhaka's Deputy Police Commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami said, quoting the fire service, that at least three people were killed after a railing, bamboo scaffolding and debris of a five-storey building fell on them at Old Dhaka's Armanitola area.

Also Read

Earthquake

Four dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

Earthquake

Myanmar records earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in Sagaing Fault region

tsunami

Strong quake hits northern Japan, tsunami advisory lifted after 3 hours

Japan earthquake

Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits coast

Sami confirmed that one of the deceased was a medical student who was there to buy meat along with his mother. She is critically wounded, requiring an emergency surgery, he added.

One of the dead was an eight-year-old boy while the media quoting the family members said his wounded father also was declared dead later by doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The reports said among the dead in Dhaka was a 50-year-old private security guard who was killed after a portion of a building's wall collapsed on him during the earthquake.

Narsingdi district administration in a statement said five people were killed and at least four, including a boy and his father, were critically injured.

In suburban Narayanganj, a baby died and her mother was seriously wounder when a wall collapsed on them.

In Sutrapur's Swamibagh area, also located in Old Dhaka, an eight-storey building was reported to have leaned against another structure following the earthquake, while at the Kalabagan area, a seven-storey building looked tilted, though fire officials reported it remained structurally sound.

A fire broke out at a residence in Dhaka's posh Baridhara area soon after the tremor hit, but the firefighters could not immediately confirm if it was linked to the earthquake.

Another fire at a residential building was reported from the Gazaria area of suburban Munshiganj, while the fire service responded immediately to douse the blaze.

Reports of minor cracks appearing in some buildings have also been received from several areas in the capital and its surrounding areas, including Narsingdi.

The reports suggested the quake also damaged buildings and caused fire in suburban Munshiganj, northwestern Rajshahi and southeastern Chattogram.

Experts have long said the risk of major earthquakes was high in Bangladesh because of its location on active tectonic plate boundaries, with many of them saying a major earthquake is inevitable, though it could be decades away.

The meteorology department officials said an earthquake of this magnitude so close to Dhaka has never happened before and feared if it had lasted just 5-7 seconds longer, the number of casualties and building collapses could have increased manifold.

Earthquake expert Professor Mehedi Ahmed Ansary of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said a tremor with a magnitude of 6 could collapse most structures in the country.

This tremor (on Friday) is an alarm bell for Bangladesh, Ansary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil PRESIDENT

Brazil's ex-Prez Bolsonaro seeks house arrest for prison time citing health

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US plan for Ukraine could form basis for final peace settlement, says Putin

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani with US President Donald Trump

Very productive meeting: Trump praises Zohran Mamdani in warm welcome

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

Big Tech's debt binge raises risk in race to create an AI world

Meta

Cambridge Analytica case: Zuckerberg's Meta settles claims for $190 million

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon