Home / World News / The 'big wave' is yet to come in the war with Iran, says Donald Trump

The 'big wave' is yet to come in the war with Iran, says Donald Trump

Reuters reported on Sunday that many senior US officials remain skeptical the military operation against the Islamic Republic will lead to a regime change in the near term

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:43 PM IST
The "big wave" is yet to come in the war with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump told CNN on Monday, adding that Washington did not know who the country's new leader would be following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
 
"We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn't even happened. The big one is coming soon," Trump said, telling CNN it was unclear who was now leading the country.
 
"We don't know who the leadership is. We don't know who they'll pick," he said.
 
Reuters reported on Sunday that many senior US officials remain skeptical the military operation against the Islamic Republic will lead to a regime change in the near term.
 

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

