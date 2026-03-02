PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, and condemned the recent attacks on the two countries in violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During his telephonic conversations with the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi said that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance and thanked them for looking after the well-being of the Indian community living there in these difficult times.

"Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

In another post, Modi said: "Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain".

The telephonic conversations took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, in which Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and Iran's retaliation in which it fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister had earlier spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.