Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump meets Israel's Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Gaza peace proposal

Trump meets Israel's Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Gaza peace proposal

Washington presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab and Muslim states on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Monday to press him to back a Gaza peace proposal aimed at ending a nearly two-year-old war that has seen Israel face growing international isolation.
 
In Netanyahu's fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader was looking to shore up his country's most important relationship after a slew of Western leaders formally embraced Palestinian statehood last week in defiance of the U.S. and Israel. 
Trump, who had sharply criticized the recognition moves as a prize to Hamas, was seeking Netanyahu's agreement on a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages held by the militants. 
 
It marked a stepped-up diplomatic effort by a president who vowed during the 2024 presidential campaign to quickly bring the conflict to a close and has since repeatedly claimed that a deal was near, only for it to fail to materialize. 
Washington presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab and Muslim states on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week, and Trump's main objective on Monday was to try to close the remaining gaps with Netanyahu. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump again announces 100% tariff on all films made outside US

Indian students

With US curbs, Germany, Japan and Singapore woo Indian students, workers

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump imposes 100% tariff on non-Hollywood movies; blames California guv

Donald trump at UNGA

US govt shutdown draws closer as congressional leaders head to White House

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu, Trump set to meet as pressure mounts to end war in Gaza

The White House talks came as Israeli tanks on Monday thrust deeper into the heart of Gaza City, where Israel has launched one of its biggest offensives of the war this month with Netanyahu saying he aims to wipe out Hamas in its final redoubts. 
Arriving by limousine, Netanyahu was greeted by Trump outside the White House doors with a handshake, a stark contrast to the chilly reception when he spoke on Friday before the U.N. General Assembly, where scores of delegates walked out in protest.
 
Though Netanyahu praises Trump as Israel's closest ally, there are signs of Israeli scepticism over the proposal, as well as some reservations among Arab states. 
The plan, crafted by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump first term Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner, envisions a ceasefire agreement followed by the release within 48 hours of all remaining hostages held by Hamas and gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. 
Previous U.S.-backed ceasefire efforts have fallen apart due to a failure to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas and Netanyahu has vowed to continue fighting until Hamas is completely dismantled.

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

US Treasury's gold reserves hit $1 trillion in value after record rally

Maia Sandu

Moldova's pro-EU party wins pivotal election in setback for Russia

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Deutsche Lufthansa to cut 4,000 jobs, raises profitability targets

Rachel Reeves

Britain's Treasury chief says wars, tariffs harming economic outlook

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

From 2 hours to 2 minutes: China unveils world's tallest bridge in Guizhou

Topics : Donald Trump Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon