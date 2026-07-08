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Home / World News / Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump

Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the interim agreement with Iran is "over" but he will allow talks to continue.

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the interim agreement with Iran is "over" but he will allow talks to continue.

"For me, I think it's over," Trump responded when asked about the status of ceasefire. "It's just a waste of time dealing with them."  He made the comment on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and hours after striking Iran in what the US described as retaliation for strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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