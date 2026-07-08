Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the interim agreement with Iran is "over" but he will allow talks to continue.

"For me, I think it's over," Trump responded when asked about the status of ceasefire. "It's just a waste of time dealing with them." He made the comment on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and hours after striking Iran in what the US described as retaliation for strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.