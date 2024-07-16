Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump's economic plans include proposed tariffs, tax cuts, no taxes on tips

Companies do like Trump's ideas to cut regulations and further lower the corporate tax rate from 21% to 20%

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The first night of the Republican National Convention kept its official focus on the economy Monday even after Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania in which former President Donald Trump was injured.
Speakers argued that Trump would fix inflation and bring back prosperity simply by returning to the White House as president. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin lamented, Tonight, America, the land of opportunity, just doesn't feel like that anymore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
But Trump has released few hard numbers and no real policy language or legislative blueprints, and most of the speakers Monday didn't get into details either. Instead, his campaign is betting that voters care more about attitude than policy specifics.
Trump says he wants tariffs on trade partners and no taxes on tips. He would like to knock the corporate tax rate down a tick. The Republican platform also promises to defeat inflation and quickly bring down all prices, in addition to pumping out more oil, natural gas and coal.
The platform would address illegal immigration in part with the largest deportation programme in American history. And Trump would also scrap President Joe Biden's policies to develop the market for electric vehicles and renewable energy.
Democrats and several leading economists say the math shows that Trump's ideas would cause an explosive bout of inflation, wallop the middle class and by his extending his soon-to-expire tax cuts heap another $5 trillion-plus onto the national debt.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Asian shares fall as investors ponder US-China equation post Trump win

Donald Trump, Trump

US Justice Dept to appeal against ruling dismissing Trump documents case

JD Vance

Who is JD Vance? Things to know about Donald Trump's 39-yr-old pick for VP

Elon Musk, Tesla

Elon Musk may delay in Aug 8 robotaxi unveil event to make design change

Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Beryl's cascade of crises in Texas a sign of storms to come

The Associated Press sent the Trump campaign 20 basic questions in June to clarify his economic views and the campaign declined to answer any of them. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump best speaks for himself and directed the AP to video clips of him.
By contrast, Biden has an exhaustive 188-page budget proposal that lays out his economic vision, even as his campaign had increasingly devolved before Saturday's rally shooting into questions about his age and whether he should remain the nominee after a self-defeating June 27 debate.
A recent analysis by the Peterson Institute of International Economics showed that deporting 1.3 million workers would cause the size of the US economy to shrink by 2.1 per cent, essentially creating a recession.
Stephen Moore, an informal Trump adviser and economist at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said Trump is unique in that he's already been president and voters can judge him off his record in office.
You want to know what he's going to do in his second term, look at what he did in his first term, Moore said.
Democrats have argued that Trump would be more extreme in his second term, using his own remarks to say he would put independent federal agencies under his direct control and use the federal government to settle scores with his perceived enemies. The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 blueprint is a template for what a second term would look like, they argue, a claim that Trump has disputed.
But Moore said he believes that Trump would be pragmatic in office and focus on the needs of business to drive economic growth.
There is an idea that it's going to be like slash and burn I don't think it's going to be a radical agenda, Moore said.
Some of Trump's plans have gotten bipartisan backing. Both of Nevada's senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, are Democrats who would like to ban taxes on tips paid to workers, even as the Biden White House favors a higher minimum wage for tipped workers.
Companies do like Trump's ideas to cut regulations and further lower the corporate tax rate from 21 per cent to 20 per cent. The tax rate had been 35 per cent when he became president in 2017. Democrats, by comparison, want a 28 per cent corporate tax rate in order to fund programs for the middle class and deficit reduction.
But Trump has also floated huge tariffs that he says would protect US manufacturing jobs. Biden preserved the tariffs on China that Trump introduced and went a step further by banning exports of advanced computer chips to China.
Companies generally dislike tariffs which are taxes on imports because they can raise costs, which are then likely borne by consumers. An analysis by the economists Kimberly Clausing and Mary Lovely found that Trump's tariffs would cost a typical US household $1,700 a year in what would effectively be a tax hike.
Trump's tariff plans could worsen inflation as a result, even though the Republican says in videos that he would reduce inflation. It's unclear how Trump would lower inflation, which peaked in 2022 at 9.1 per cent and has since eased to 3 per cent annually.
The tariff issue is extremely important and people are not paying enough attention to the magnitude of the Trump tariff policy, what the consequences would be, said Clausing, a former Biden Treasury Department official and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.
But tariffs might be more of a political winner than an economic strategy, according to a research paper earlier this year by the economists David Autor, Anne Beck, David Dorn and Gordon Hanson.
The research found that the tariffs during Trump's first term did not increase employment, but the tariffs did help Trump politically in the 2020 election in the industrial areas that lost jobs to China and other countries.
Clausing noted that Trump is proposing tariffs on more than $3 trillion of imports, a 10-fold increase over what he did in his first term. She noted that the tariffs could make it more expensive to bring in the raw materials that US factories need while also raising prices for consumers already struggling with high inflation. She said she wants people to understand the risks Trump's economic policies could pose before it's too late.
"I think people will notice when everything gets wildly expensive, she said. This is going to be a huge disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani

LIVE news: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

JD Vance, Donald Trump VP Pick

Why JD Vance as Donald Trump's VP pick has Silicon Valley celebrating

JD Vance, Donald Trump VP Pick

Donald Trump picks JD Vance, once a critic, as his GOP running mate

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk to give $45 million every month to pro-Trump political group

Donald Trump, Trump

US Secret Service beefs up Biden and Trump's protection after shooting

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump US presidential elections US economy US economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon