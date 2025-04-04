Friday, April 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / From deserts to defence posts, Trump's tariffs spare no ground or sea

From deserts to defence posts, Trump's tariffs spare no ground or sea

From secret military bases to uninhabited islands, Trump's sweeping tariffs have left no corner untouched-even places with no trade, no civilians, and no exports

Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia is a crucial hub for US operations in Asia and the Middle East and has no meaningful exports (Photo: Flickr)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff policy has extended far beyond traditional trading partners, reaching even deserted islands and top-secret military bases. Even the middle of the ocean isn’t off-limits, reported NDTV.
 
As part of the administration’s push for ‘reciprocal trade’, nearly every country and territory on the map is now subject to a 10 per cent baseline tariff. That includes remote and strategic military outposts like Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory and the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, both of which are vital to US defence strategy.
 

Diego Garcia: A military base, not a marketplace 

One of the more bizarre entries on the list is the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), home to the Diego Garcia military base. Located deep in the Indian Ocean, Diego Garcia doesn’t have a civilian population. Instead, it hosts about 3,000 US and British military personnel and is completely off-limits to the public.
 
 
The island is a crucial hub for US operations in Asia and the Middle East and has no meaningful exports. Still, Trump’s new tariff regime places a 10 per cent duty on this territory, despite the fact that it contributes nothing to global trade.
 

Also Read

Billionaires at Trump inauguration

How much wealth did billionaires lose as Trump's tariffs rocked markets?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets tank on Trump's bitter pharma pill; Sensex ends 930pts lower

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Pharma tariffs, RIL shares: Key reasons why Sensex, Nifty are down today

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's reciprocal tariffs to threaten defence ties, Pentagon supply chains

stock trading

VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

 
The BIOT has also long been at the centre of a geopolitical standoff between the UK and Mauritius. Civilians from the Chagos Archipelago, which includes Diego Garcia, were forcibly removed in the 1960s and 70s to make room for the military base. Today, only military and support staff remain.
 
Adding to the intrigue, a recent Associated Press (AP) report cited satellite imagery showing six nuclear-capable US B-2 bombers parked at Diego Garcia — an unusual and telling deployment, given the limited number of B-2 bombers in the entire US arsenal.
 

Kwajalein Atoll: Tariff trouble in the Pacific 

The Marshall Islands, a small Pacific nation under a special security pact with the US, was also surprised to find itself on Trump’s tariff list. Even though the US is responsible for its defence under the Compact of Free Association, exports from the island nation are now subject to a 10 per cent tariff.
 
That includes goods from Kwajalein Atoll, home to a critical US Army missile tracking and testing site. The base is part of Washington’s larger strategic footprint in the Pacific, and while trade volumes are negligible, the decision to include it raises eyebrows. 
 

Even uninhabited islands weren’t spared 

Trump’s tariff blitz didn’t stop with military bases. It also stretched to the ends of the Earth— quite literally.
 
Among the strangest names on the list: Heard and McDonald Islands. These uninhabited, sub-Antarctic specks of land are technically part of Australia’s ‘external territory’ and have no population or commercial activity. And yet, they too were tagged with a 10 per cent tariff.
 
A White House official told Axios that the islands were included simply because they’re part of Australia. 
 

‘No practical impact’, believe experts 

Though the inclusion of these territories may raise eyebrows, experts say it’s more about optics than actual impact.
 
“The tariffs will have no practical effects on the British Indian Ocean Territory and Chagos Islands, as overseas military bases are exempt,” said Eric Golson, an economic warfare expert and associate professor at the University of Surrey, speaking to Newsweek.
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk, X

EU plans major fine for Musk's X over disinformation, may exceed $1 billion

BP Chairman Helge Lund

BP Chair Helge Lund to step down by 2026 as search for successor begins

Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s Chief Economist Albert Park

US tariffs risk slowing global growth significantly: ADB chief economist

Myanmar earthquake

Trump slaps 44% tariff on quake-hit Myanmar, fuelling economic fears

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's target to be land mines free by 2028 at risk as US reviews aid

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs islands BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon