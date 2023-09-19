close
Trump to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan, to skip GOP debate

Trump, who also skipped the first debate last month, has signaled that he is already focused on the 2024 election against President Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump will travel to the battleground state of Michigan next week to meet with striking autoworkers instead of participating in the second Republican presidential debate, a person familiar with his plans said Monday.
Trump, who also skipped the first debate last month, has signaled that he is already focused on the 2024 election against President Joe Biden as he maintains a wide lead against his GOP rivals in primary polls. In recent days, he has been leaning hard into the strike, painting himself as sympathetic to the workers and accusing Biden of trying to destroy the car industry by expanding electric cars and other green energy policies.
The September 27 trip, first reported by The New York Times, will also include a primetime speech, according to the person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before they were made public.
That's the date others in the GOP field will gather at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, for the cycle's second primary debate.
When his fellow GOP contenders gathered in Milwaukee last month, Trump instead took part in a pretaped interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter during the debate's first hour.
Trump has long sought to paint himself as a fighter for the forgotten men and women of the working class and spent much of his 2016 campaign campaigning in Rust Belt towns suffering from the shift away from mining and manufacturing. Earlier this year, he visited East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment, a visit aides have considered a key moment in his campaign as he worked to recover from midterm losses, and as they tried to move his focus away from his 2020 loss.

On Monday, the United Auto Workers and Detroit's Big Three carmakers resumed talks aimed at ending a strike now in its fourth day. Stellantis described the discussion as constructive. A spokesperson for General Motors said representatives of the company and the United Auto Workers were continuing to negotiate.
Dave Green, a UAW regional director in Ohio and Indiana, said the former president's actions during his time in office give him zero credibility with organized labor now, adding that he doesn't see a way the UAW would ever endorse Trump.
His only intention here is to try and get votes for himself. And also divide our members against each other using political rhetoric, Green told The AP on Monday.
Trump earlier this summer travelled to Michigan, where the Oakland County GOP honored him as its Man of the Decade. Asked about the strike in an interview that aired Sunday, he told NBC News that auto workers will not have any jobs" because "electric cars, automatically, are going to be made in China.
The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump, he added.
Ammar Moussa, a Biden campaign spokesperson, has said Trump will say literally anything to distract from his long record of breaking promises and failing America's workers, arguing that Trump would have let auto companies go bankrupt during the financial crisis rather than bail them out, as President Barack Obama did in 2009.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

