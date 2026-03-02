As West Asia crisis escalates, reluctant allies are forced to choose

A British base in Cyprus struck by a drone. A French facility in Abu Dhabi targeted. A base hosting Italian troops in Kuwait hit. Saudi oil facilities attacked as ships queue outside the Strait of Hormuz. Missiles over Bahrain and Qatar. Gulf airspace shut down. In just over 48 hours since the US and Israel began striking Iran, the conflict has widened fast.

Countries that say they aren’t part of it are already being pulled in, their bases, infrastructure and citizens exposed to retaliation. At some point, America’s allies will have to choose. How much US activity do they host? How far do they stretch “defensive” support? What do they do when their own territory is struck? The longer the fighting drags on, the harder it becomes to stay on the sidelines.

Even limited involvement carries consequences. Bases used today can become targets tomorrow. Governments that take even a limited role may face retaliation long after the missiles stop flying — through renewed strikes, proxy attacks or terrorism years down the line.

For some leaders, the calculation is fraught: refuse Washington and risk a rupture with President Donald Trump; or lean in and face political backlash at home from voters wary of another West Asian war.

“Allies are in a position where they can’t support it and they can’t not support it,” said Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former Obama administration official. “They hate it, but they can’t not support it because the US is too wound up in their defence and the Iranian regime is too odious.”

No capitals face more immediate danger than those lining the Gulf, where oil terminals, refineries, airports and shipping lanes sit within range of Iranian missiles and drones.

The UAE reported fatalities, and airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were struck. Saudi Arabia halted operations at its Ras Tanura oil facility after it was targeted, as Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen vowed to renew attacks on global shipping. Gulf governments have publicly urged restraint. But in emergency meetings, officials have made clear they reserve the right to respond in self-defense.

A senior Western official based in the Gulf said some regional governments believe Trump was pushed into the war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is now in deeper than he intended. “Confusion reigns supreme due to the lack of clear US strategy and endgame,” said Bader Al-Saif, an assistant professor at Kuwait University. Gulf states may be forced to defend themselves, even if they don’t join the US-Israel effort, he said.

For Britain — Washington’s closest ally in Europe and often expected to stand with the US in moments of crisis — the choice has been fraught. Though it initially denied US permission to use its bases, it has finally granted its ally access to its bases for defensive attacks, after an Iranian-made drone hit its facilities in Cyprus.

France and Germany issued a joint statement alongside the UK stressing they didn’t take part in the initial strikes while leaving room for defensive action. European officials are wary of escalation and uneasy about being drawn into a conflict they did not initiate. Yet their bases and personnel sit within the widening arc of the war. A French military installation in Abu Dhabi was hit, and a base hosting Italian personnel in Kuwait was also struck. According to a senior European diplomat, the scale of the US operation shows how important it remains for the US to maintain bases and assets in Europe to support wars in West Asia — suggesting the conflict could reinforce, rather than weaken, America’s military footprint on the continent.

Another European official said that the bloc’s own approach is contradictory: It wants to stand with protesters and prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, but it’s not prepared to do much tangible to achieve those aims. Still, Beniamino Irdi, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund and former Italian government official said Trump’s lack of coordination with European allies makes it more difficult to persuade them to participate. “If neither tactical actions nor strategic objectives are coordinated with allies, it becomes harder to see why they should put skin in the game,” he said.

There’s also the chance, given the Trump administration’s hostility toward Europe, that it won’t ask the EU to get involved. “Capable partners are good partners, unlike so many of our traditional allies who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a briefing on Monday.