Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Ukraine-Russia talks coming to a head': Trump says 'no one is playing me'

'Ukraine-Russia talks coming to a head': Trump says 'no one is playing me'

The comments from Trump came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier Friday that the US may move on from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Trump replied, 'I hope not'. | File Photo

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Friday said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are coming to a head and insisted that neither side is playing him in his push to end the grinding war.

The comments from Trump came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier Friday that the US may move on from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're going to say you're fools, you're foolish, and we're just going to take a pass, Trump told reporters at the White House.

 

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Trump replied, 'I hope not'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

US airstrikes targeting Yemeni oil port kill 74 people, say Houthis

Donald Trump

Federal judge pausing Trump administration's plans for mass layoffs at CFPB

Trump, Giorgia Meloni

US, Italy call IMEC 'top economic, connectivity project of this century'

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping ends Southeast Asia tour, pitches China as stable partner

Jerome Powell

Trump, advisers to study whether to fire Fed's Powell: WH economic adviser

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon