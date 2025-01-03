Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UN's world food price index eases in December as sugar prices decline

UN's world food price index eases in December as sugar prices decline

Sugar prices led December's monthly decline, dropping 5.1 per cent month-on-month thanks to improving sugarcane crop prospects in the main producing countries to stand 10.6 per cent below its December

food, food prices, FAO, good food

Meat prices rose 0.4 per cent in December from November and stood 7.1 per cent above their December 2023 value. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations' world food price index dipped in December against November levels, led lower by a drop in international sugar quotations, but still showed a robust gain year-on-year, data showed on Friday. 
The index, compiled by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to track the most globally traded food commodities, fell to 127.0 points last month from a slightly revised 127.6 in November. 
The November figure was previously put at 127.5. 
The December value was up 6.7 per cent from 12 months previously, yet remained 20.7 per cent below the all-time high reached in March 2022, FAO said. 
 
For 2024 as a whole, the index averaged 122.0, 2.1 per cent lower than the 2023 value, offsetting significant decreases in quotations for cereals and sugar with smaller increases in prices for vegetable oils, dairy and meats. 

Also Read

PM Modi, Guyana President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali welcomes India's commitment to Guyana's sugar industry

Raw sugar

NFCSF seeks govt intervention to protect sugar industry from 'collapse'

Sugar

Global sugar stocks may hit 6-year low by early 2025 due to Brazil drought

PremiumAfter months of uncertainty, the sugar sector is once again looking up. Thanks to a revision in the production estimates in the current season and a positive outlook for the forthcoming one that will start in October, the sugar supply situation looks

Talking stock: Will sugar turn sweeter in coming year as supply stabilises?

PremiumSugar

Strong earnings growth ahead for listed sugar companies' stocks

Sugar prices led December's monthly decline, dropping 5.1 per cent month-on-month thanks to improving sugarcane crop prospects in the main producing countries to stand 10.6 per cent below its December 2023 level. 
Dairy prices declined after seven consecutive months of increases, losing 0.7 per cent from November but still posting a 17.0 per cent gain year-on-year. Vegetable oil prices dropped 0.5 per cent month-on-month, but were up 33.5 per cent on their year-earlier level. 
Meat prices rose 0.4 per cent in December from November and stood 7.1 per cent above their December 2023 value. 
The FAO cereal price index was little changed last month from November and was 9.3 per cent below its year-earlier level, as a slightly uptick in maize quotations offset a drop in those for wheat, FAO said. 
FAO did not provide a new forecast for global cereal production, with the next estimate due next month.
 

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple's China challenge deepens as foreign phone sales slump 47.4% in Nov

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil set for weekly gains as market eyes US, Chinese policy support

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China sales hit record high in 2024, bucking global decline

china Flag, China

China gives govt workers first big pay hike in a decade to boost economy

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel struggles to deter escalating attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels

Topics : sugar industry World food prices Sugarcane price United Nations FAO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon