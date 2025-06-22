Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UN Security Council to meet on Iran as Russia, China push for a ceasefire

UN Security Council to meet on Iran as Russia, China push for a ceasefire

The US is likely to oppose the draft resolution, seen by Reuters, which also condemns attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and facilities

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters UNITED NATIONS
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN Security Council will meet Sunday to discuss US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East. 
It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. The three countries circulated the draft text, said diplomats, and asked members to share their comments by Monday evening. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass. 
The US is likely to oppose the draft resolution, seen by Reuters, which also condemns attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and facilities. The text does not name the United States or Israel. 
 
The world awaited Iran's response on Sunday after President Donald Trump said the US had "obliterated" Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution. 
Iran requested the UN Security Council meeting, calling on the 15-member body "to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms." Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement on Sunday that the US and Israel "do not deserve any condemnation, but rather an expression of appreciation and gratitude for making the world a safer place." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge â€“ and a direct threat to international peace and security." 
"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in a statement.

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Iranian cities of Bushehr and Yazd; cause unclear

JD Vance, Vance

Vance says Iran renewed chance to pursue 'path of peace' after US attack

Pentagon

US not seeking war with Iran after striking three nuclear sites: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump

Missteps, confusion and 'viral waste': The 14 days that doomed USAID

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

China condemns US attack on Iran's nuclear sites; calls for ceasefire

Topics : United Nations UN Security Council US-Iran tensions China Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon