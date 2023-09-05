Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

UN to provide over $300 million to Sri Lanka for development projects

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Marc-Andre Franche congratulated the island nation for adopting the Anti-Corruption Act and the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Furthermore, views were also exchanged on Sri Lanka's legislative process, electoral system, peace-building activities and women's representation in politics, as per Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror English newspaper | (Photo: Wikipedia)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United Nations is expected to provide over $300 million to Sri Lanka for the development programmes of the next five years, Daily Mirror reported.
UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Marc-Andre Franche congratulated the island nation for adopting the Anti-Corruption Act and the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of the United Nations Development Programme as a development partner of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
Furthermore, views were also exchanged on Sri Lanka's legislative process, electoral system, peace-building activities and women's representation in politics, as per Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror English newspaper.
Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament explained the programmes by the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus to strengthen the representation of women in politics and the inclusion of youth representatives for the Sectoral Oversight Committees.
Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. Insufficient foreign reserves at Sri Lanka's Central Bank and loss of access to international capital markets led to the country defaulting on debt for the first time in history.

Also Read

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, says US official

Biden will nominate longtime aide to become US ambassador to UNESCO

French Prez Macron supports experimenting with uniforms in some schools

US military equipment left in Afghanistan now in militant hands: Pak PM

5 killed, 3 hurt in Labour Day crash on Georgia interstate: Officials

Additionally, unchecked external borrowings, tax cuts that increased the budget deficit, a restriction on the import of chemical fertilizer and the abrupt floating of the Sri Lankan rupee are a few of the elements that caused the economy to collapse.
And Covid-19 was like an extra addition to their problems as the island nation's economy is dependent on its tourism sector.
Notably, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka sparked mass protests last year that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. He moved out of the country after protesters stormed his official residence as the island nation witnessed an acute shortage of food, fuel, and other essentials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka United Nations projects

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon