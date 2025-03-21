Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Judge halts deportation of Indian scholar Badar Suri over Hamas ties

US Judge halts deportation of Indian scholar Badar Suri over Hamas ties

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, was arrested earlier this week. His detention has sparked concerns among academics about threats to freedom of speech and research

Badar Khan Suri, an international student in the US on a student visa

Badar Khan Suri, an international student in the US on a student visa

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A US district court judge has stopped the deportation of Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested over alleged ties to Hamas.
 
According to a report by AFP, Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles of the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”
 
Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, was arrested earlier this week. His detention has sparked concerns among academics about threats to freedom of speech under US President Donald Trump’s administration.
 
His lawyer called the arrest a “targeted, retaliatory detention” meant “to silence, or at the very least restrict and chill, his speech” and that of others who “express support for Palestinian rights.”
 
 
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has also taken up his case, filing an emergency motion to stop his deportation. According to a report by AFP, ACLU attorney Sophia Gregg said, “Ripping someone from their home and family, stripping them of their immigration status, and detaining them solely based on political viewpoint is a clear attempt by President Trump to silence dissent. That is patently unconstitutional.”

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Fragile ceasefire shattered: Why did Israel resume its war in Gaza?

Badar Khan Suri, an international student in the US on a student visa

Trump administration detains Indian student over Hamas support in crackdown

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israel launches ground op to retake part of key corridor in northern Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu blames Hamas after Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

US DOJ, FBI announce new task force to target Hamas over Oct 7 attack

 
Suri is currently being held at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.
 

Who is Badar Khan Suri?

 
Badar Khan Suri is an international student in the US on a student visa. He is married to Mapheze Saleh, a US citizen. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University’s Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, which is part of the School of Foreign Service.  ALSO READ | Federal judge blocks DOGE from accessing Social Security data for now
 
According to Georgetown University’s website, Suri’s wife, Mapheze Saleh is from Gaza. She has written for Al Jazeera, a news outlet funded by Qatar, and other Palestinian media groups. She has also worked with Gaza’s foreign ministry.
 
Suri earned his PhD in 2020 from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Nelson Mandela Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution. He is currently teaching a class on ‘Majoritarianism and Minority Rights in South Asia.’
 

University supports Suri

 
Meanwhile, Georgetown University has supported Suri, saying it has no knowledge of any illegal activities by him. “Dr Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention,” the university stated.  ALSO READ | Judge calls Trump admin's response on deportations 'woefully insufficient'
 
His lawyer has also argued that neither the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, “nor any other government official has alleged that Suri has committed any crime or, indeed, broke any law whatsoever.” The case filing claims that Suri was detained “based on his family connection and constitutionally protected free speech.”
 
Suri was arrested outside his home in Virginia on Monday night. Authorities accuse him of “spreading Hamas propaganda” and having “close ties with a suspected terrorist”. This incident follows another controversy where a French space scientist was denied entry to the US for allegedly posting ‘hateful’ messages against US policy.

More From This Section

volcano

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, alert level raised

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Defence budget to exceed 3% of GDP in military overhaul, says Taiwan's prez

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

London's Heathrow Airport to remain shut today due to power outage

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea tests new missiles, threatens action over US-South Korea drills

cobalt copper, china

China planning to add cobalt, copper in boost to state metal reserves

Topics : Hamas US President Donald Trump israel Gaza Al Jazeera BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon