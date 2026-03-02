Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan death toll climbs to 24 as pro-Iran protests target US consulates

Pakistan death toll climbs to 24 as pro-Iran protests target US consulates

Protests erupted after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in coordinated attacks by the US and Israel

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

At least 24 people were killed in protests outside several US consulates across Pakistan on Sunday, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in some regions to quell the anger against the killing of Iran’s top leader.
 
In Pakistan’s main port city of Karachi, at least 10 pro-Iran protesters were killed when they tried to storm the US consulate. A Pakistani government spokesman said Sunday that security officials at the consulate opened fire on the demonstrators before police arrived and helped disperse the crowd.
 
In the northern Gilgit and Skardu region, home to a large share of Pakistan’s Shiite Muslim population, at least 14 protesters and one soldier was killed, the district’s caretaker information minister said by phone. There were also similar demonstrations near the consulate in the eastern city of Lahore and near the US embassy in the capital of Islamabad.
 
 
The US Embassy in Islamabad said on Sunday it’s monitoring reports of protests and warned citizens to take precautions. An embassy spokesman on Monday declined to comment further. Police said there were no major protests in Karachi on Monday. 
 
Pakistani shares fell by a record soon after the open on Monday, triggering a trading halt for one hour. The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 8% at 11:50am local time 

Also Read

Nasscom logo

Nasscom advises IT employees in West Asia to work from home amid tensions

Trade exports

Govt moves to shield trade as West Asia conflict chokes sea routes

(Clockwise from left) The industrial area of Sharjah City in the UAE; a burning F-15E aircraft falls from the sky in Al Jahra, Kuwait; the Gandhi hotel hospital in Tehran destroyed in the US and Israeli attacks; | Photos: Reuters & AP/PTI

War in West Asia widens with no end in sight as multiple fronts open

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France to temporarily deploy nuclear aircraft to allies, says Macron

Larsen & Toubro

Extended Iran conflict may disrupt L&T's order inflows, regional projectspremium

 
Protests erupted after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in coordinated attacks by the US and Israel. Pakistan’s Shiite Muslims make up 10% to 15% of the population — a large minority in the Sunni-dominated country. The South Asian nation is home to the third-largest Shiite community after Iran and Iraq. A 2015 survey by Pew Research Center showed that Pakistan was the only country where a majority of respondents — 57% — viewed Iran favorably.
 
In 2020, the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US strike in Baghdad sparked large protests in Karachi and Islamabad. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has condemned the attacks on Iran.
 
Faisal Edhi, who runs Edhi Foundation, a rescue service, said several of the injured on Sunday were in serious condition. Police tightened security in Islamabad and Lahore after the protests, which prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call a high-level security meeting.
 
Local media reported police erected barricades and blocked roads leading to Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave, which houses most of the embassies, including the US embassy, in the city.

More From This Section

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury to terminate all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran operations may last 4-5 weeks, could go much longer: Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin, Putin

'Ready to do all we can': Putin offers to use Iran links to ease conflict

US President Donald Trump

The 'big wave' is yet to come in the war with Iran, says Donald Trump

US Israel strike Iran

Strikes rock West Asia for third day; energy, airspace face major impact

Topics : Pakistan Israel Iran Conflict West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayM4 iPad Air