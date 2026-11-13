Inside Jensen Huang's final hours as Nvidia CEO amid affair scandal

By Drake Bennett and Ian King

At the end, Jensen Huang looked broken and shattered, his legendary energy depleted. After weeks spent denying the allegations of infidelity and fighting to remain in his job as Nvidia Corp.’s chief executive officer, his surrender late Wednesday night was unconditional. Huang’s usual take-charge demeanor had evaporated, according to a person familiar with the situation, and he’d started using phrases like “whatever” and “I don’t care.”

For the decades he spent building Nvidia into a multitrillion-dollar AI chip behemoth, Huang was famous for his attention to the tiniest of details, from chip architecture to the compensation packages of even the most junior employees at the company. Now, in the eyes of the people in the room, he had given up.

According to people who’ve spoken with him in recent days, Huang has already taken a penitent turn, castigating himself as a “piece of sh--.”

It was a stunningly quick fall for a billionaire and tech titan who two weeks ago was the face of artificial intelligence around the world. With his directness and vigor, he had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

It’s hard to imagine the current AI boom happening without Huang, his company and their chips, and it’s hard to imagine what it will look like after his fall. As Harvey Jones, chair of the company’s board of directors, wrote in an email to employees after Huang’s ouster, “Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world.”

Huang couldn’t be reached for comment.

When the news broke in late October that Huang had close ties with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, it looked like he would prevail. The board of directors, dominated by longtime investors, business partners and friends of Huang’s, was reluctant to act on the news stories, or even publicly comment on them.

Most of the news coverage tiptoed around the exact nature of the CEO’s relationship with Alice Huang, the suspected spy. Huang denied to friends and colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He’d been denying it when questioned internally since late 2025. In one of his last interviews as CEO, Huang told Bloomberg News that his relationship with Alice Huang was typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. “It was all completely normal and not unusual,” he said.

A turning point came last Friday, Nov. 6, when a Financial Times story cited US officials saying that the relationship had been a romantic one. Soon afterward, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter went to Huang’s house to confront him, and Huang confessed. At that point, most of the board still didn’t want to take a public stance, but Teter, who is secretary of the board, told them they had to act. The board announced that they would investigate the allegations. A prominent law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, would lead the inquiry. On Sunday, Huang emailed the entire company, admitting to the affair, apologizing to his family and vowing to “cooperate fully” with the board’s investigation.

As the scandal ballooned, there was evidence that it was, perhaps unsurprisingly, drawing Huang’s attention away from his extensive duties at the company. As part of Nvidia’s idiosyncratic org chart, Huang had around 60 executives at the company who reported to him, a small army by normal management standards. The whole company had to file emails with their top five priorities, which Huang used to check that everyone was working on what he considered most important. Normally he responded to them immediately at all hours of the day and night. In recent days the response times had grown longer.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Huang was also having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. This time, the board acted quickly. Directors assembled remotely on Wednesday, and the meeting lasted late into the night. In the end, Huang was given no choice but to resign, leaving him with no formal role at the company he co-founded.

The next morning, the board announced Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would step in as interim CEO. She was quick to try and reassure rattled employees. “I believe deeply in this company and in its future,” Kress wrote in an email reviewed by Bloomberg. “More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy. The Board, staff and I recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication. Thank you.”

She pledged to hold an all-hands meeting on Nov. 18. A day earlier, Nvidia is due to report results and disclose what Wall Street analysts predict will be a near doubling of quarterly sales growth.

Now, the board confronts the difficult challenge of finding a replacement for Huang. Some executives considered likely to end up on the shortlist: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su and Arm Holdings Plc CEO Rene Haas. It’s hard to imagine anyone filling all his roles — technologist, executive, marketer, lobbyist, mascot — and the company never bothered to create a traditional succession plan. For better or worse, Nvidia will begin to look more like a regular company going forward, managed in a more regular way.

As for Huang himself, he won’t be able to retreat from public life, even if he wants to. In the coming weeks he’s expected to testify before Congress, where politicians will ask him about his relationship with Alice Huang and whether it might have put some of the secrets of Nvidia’s state-of-the-art chips at risk. In recent days, Huang has claimed not to care what happens to himself at this point, according to the people who’ve spoken with him. His main concern, he says, is his wife, and not “ruining the lives” of the multiple women now romantically linked to him in the public imagination.