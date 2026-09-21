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Home / World News / US issues Iran travel warning, urges citizens to leave amid rising tensions

US issues Iran travel warning, urges citizens to leave amid rising tensions

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran, in a security alert, said the regional security environment remained complex and warned of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruption

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The US also cited the activities of Iranian-supported Houthi forces, which have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports | Image: Reuters

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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The United States has issued a fresh travel warning for Iran, urging American citizens not to travel to the country "for any reason" and asking those already there to leave immediately amid rising tensions and the possibility of further escalation across West Asia.

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran, in a security alert, said the regional security environment remained complex and warned of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

"Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now," the alert said.

The US Mission urged Americans currently in the region to exercise heightened vigilance and closely monitor developments affecting airports, airlines and border crossings.

 

It also warned that procedures at Iran's land borders could change with little notice and advised travellers to check the entry requirements of countries they may seek to enter.

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The alert comes amid an escalating confrontation involving the United States and Iran, with Washington maintaining military and maritime pressure on Tehran and Iranian officials warning of retaliation against US interests in the region.

The US also cited the activities of Iranian-supported Houthi forces, which have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the alert said.

The United States further warned that its diplomatic facilities, including locations outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted and that Iran or groups supportive of Tehran could target US interests, businesses and institutions overseas.

American citizens were advised to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate contact with US diplomatic authorities during emergencies.

The alert also advised citizens to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with heavy police presence, while maintaining a low profile at locations publicly associated with the United States.

In case of an aerial attack, Americans were instructed to stay away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor official communications.

The latest warning follows a separate US security alert for Americans and US government personnel in Saudi Arabia. The US Mission in Saudi Arabia recently required government employees to obtain special authorisation for official and personal travel to Taif and Yanbu amid heightened security concerns following Houthi attacks.

Saudi authorities had issued an emergency warning over a "hostile aerial threat" after a ballistic missile was launched towards Riyadh. Saudi-led coalition forces said the missile was intercepted and also reported attempted attacks targeting civilian populations and infrastructure in Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

Qatar has condemned the Houthi attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, describing the strikes as a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and international law.

The US State Department has separately urged Americans travelling to or through West Asia to remain vigilant as regional tensions raise the risk of sudden flight disruptions, airspace closures and attacks targeting US interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:54 AM IST