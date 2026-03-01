US military says 3 service members killed, 5 wounded in Iran operation
Central Command made the announcement on social media Sunday without providing additional information
AP
The US military says three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the Iran operation. Central Command made the announcement on social media Sunday without providing additional information.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:14 PM IST