Home / World News / US military says 3 service members killed, 5 wounded in Iran operation

US military says 3 service members killed, 5 wounded in Iran operation

Central Command made the announcement on social media Sunday without providing additional information

US personnel, US military

Photo: Shutterstock

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 9:14 PM IST
The US military says three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the Iran operation. Central Command made the announcement on social media Sunday without providing additional information.
 

Topics : US Military Israel Iran Conflict Iran

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

