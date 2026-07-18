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Home / World News / US naval units under surveillance, says Iran's IRGC, warns of 'zero hour'

US naval units under surveillance, says Iran's IRGC, warns of 'zero hour'

IRGC claimed it was monitoring US naval movements in the region and warned Washington of a possible 'zero hour' for operations, as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

The IRGC Navy did not provide further details on the nature or timing of any potential operations | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday (local time) claimed that US Central Command (CENTCOM) naval units in the region are under Iran's surveillance and warned Washington of what it described as a "zero hour" for possible operations.

In a post on X, the IRGC Navy Command said, "The movements and equipment of the American terrorist army are under the supervision of the naval units of the Islamic Republic."

"The Americans are bringing themselves closer every moment to the zero hour of operations against CENTCOM's naval units in the region's waters. Wait...," the statement added.

The IRGC Navy did not provide further details on the nature or timing of any potential operations.

 

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with both sides exchanging accusations and announcing military actions in the region.

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US Central Command has previously said its forces continue operations aimed at protecting regional security and maritime navigation, while Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned against US military presence in the Gulf region.

Following the warning, the Iranian Army's Public Relations said that its Navy fired coast-to-sea cruise missiles at what it described as an "aggressor" US vessel in the northern Indian Ocean as part of the thirteenth phase of the Army's "Operation Lightning".

The Army claimed the cruise missile strike forced the vessel to move out of range, adding that the operation had caused "fear and panic" among US forces.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic launched a series of retaliatory military operations targeting US naval and military assets across the Gulf region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria, with the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately announcing strikes under Tehran's ongoing military campaigns, following US strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Iran.

The latest operation comes amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides, with both countries exchanging military strikes in recent days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

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