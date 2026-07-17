Friday, July 17, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kuwait reports Iranian attack on key power, water desalination plant

Kuwait reports Iranian attack on key power, water desalination plant

Kuwait said an Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination plant, triggering a fire and affecting a facility vital to the country's drinking water supply

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured.

Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kuwait said Friday that Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination -- and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.

Kuwait's Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry announced the attack, saying it sparked a fire and "damage to a large number of electricity generation units."  Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage and get the station working again.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lin Jian

'Groundless accusations': China rejects Trump's election meddling claims

Japan flag, Japan

Japan passes law banning national flag desecration despite criticism

Chinese President Xi Jinping

AI should be a global 'symphony', not 'solo performance': Xi Jinping

Chabahar Port, Iran

US airstrikes appear to have damaged tower at Iran's Chabahar port

The BYD Great Tang

Bigger electric cars leave China with damaged roads, funding crunch

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Kuwait electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill