Xi pitches China as leader of a new global artificial intelligence order

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday cast Beijing as the champion of a new global artificial intelligence (AI) order, using China's premier technology conference to promote open-source technology and challenge United States (US) influence over the rules governing the fast-moving sector.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, Xi urged countries to seize the "historic opportunity" of open-source AI and pledged to help developing nations build AI capabilities, warning against the emergence of "new historical injustices" from unequal access to the technology.

The remarks amounted to Xi's clearest articulation yet of China's ambition to shape global AI governance, framing its open-source models as a global public good and positioning Beijing as an alternative to Washington at a pivotal moment in the race for technological leadership.

Comparing AI's significance to the invention of the steam engine and electricity, Xi outlined a vision in which China shares AI technology and expertise with countries across the Global South while leading global efforts to create standards governing the emerging technology.

The speech pitched China's AI coalition as a rival to the US-led "Pax Silica" international initiative to secure global AI and critical mineral supply chains, though Xi avoided naming Washington.

Chinese state media have increasingly portrayed Beijing's AI strategy as a response to what they call a US-led attempt to erect an "AI Iron Curtain".

In a commentary published on Thursday, Yuyuan Tantian, a prominent social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, said China was seeking to build "another order" by "pooling the strength of all humanity and all countries to build an open-source, all-factor AI ecosystem". The WAIC underlined the shifting AI landscape, with Chinese open-weight AI models making rapid gains against proprietary systems from US companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Beijing is weighing restrictions on overseas access to some of China's leading AI models, highlighting the growing tension between its promotion of open-source AI and an increasingly stringent national security agenda.

Xi also called for AI systems to remain under human control and urged countries to establish early warning and emergency response mechanisms to manage AI risks, in his clearest remarks to date on AI safety.

He further urged measures to guard against loss-of-control scenarios, warning of the dangers posed by autonomous AI systems that could evade human oversight and control.

China will provide AI training and develop AI cooperation centres with BRICS, ASEAN, Latin American and African Union countries, Xi said, aligning its AI diplomacy with major Global South blocs where Beijing already carries significant influence.

The remarks came a day after the launch of the China-created World AI Cooperation Organisation (WAICO), which signed up 29 member countries. Xi called the organisation a "milestone in the history of world AI development" and said it responded to demands from Global South nations for greater participation in AI governance.

Analysts said the timing turned what might have been a routine policy speech into a statement linking China's technological advances to a formal diplomatic platform.

That institutional push reflects a broader Chinese effort to avoid being cast as a rule-taker in a sector increasingly shaped by US companies, US export controls and Washington-led technology partnerships, according to analysts.