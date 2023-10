US President announces $100 mn in humanitarian aid for Gaza, West Bank

US President Joe Biden, who is on a visit to Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, has announced humanitarian assistance for both Gaza and the West Bank worth $ 100 million following the deadly airstrike in Gaza, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

He further said that the aid will further help over one million affected Palestinians.

"Today, I'm also announcing $ 100 million in new US funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank. This will support more than one million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians including emergency needs in Gaza," he said.

Sharing the news on his social media 'X', Biden stated, "I just announced $ 100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need - not Hamas or terrorist groups."

Biden noted that Israel believed in the fundamental dignity of every human life, which sets us apart from the terrorists.

"When conflicts flare, you live by the law of war which sets us apart from the terrorists as we believe in the fundamental dignity of every human life," he added.

Noting the needs of people living in Gaza, Biden said, "The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine, shelter. Today, I asked the Israeli cabinet...to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza...and the aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas."

The US President further said that Israel has agreed to move the humanitarian assistance from Egypt to Gaza.

Furthermore, he stressed that if Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, "it will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people..and it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid..."

Biden assured that his administration is in close touch with Israel's leadership since the first day of attack.

" We are going to make sure you have what you need to protect your people, to defend your nation. For decades, we have ensured Israel's qualitative military edge," he said.

Moreover, he also assured that later this week, "I am going to ask US Congress for unprecedented support package for Israel's defence. We are going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied...We move US military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean, with USS Eisenhower on the way to deter, defer further aggression against Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading."

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict Israel President Herzog meets with US President Biden in Tel Aviv P&G sales surpassed analysts' estimates as price hikes offset lower volume UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine issue after veto by US Amazon to start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on doorstep UN Security Council to hold emergency session after Gaza hospital blast

Noting that the majority of Palestinians are not Hamas, US President Biden said, "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses innocent, innocent families in Gaza as human shields... Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well."

Condemning the attack at the hospital in Gaza, Biden said that he was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of lives that happened yesterday.

"Based on the information we have seen today, it appears as a result of a rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza. The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during the conflict...," he added.

Earlier in the day, Biden reassured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States' unwavering support for Israel. He emphasized the commitment to stand by Israel as it defends its citizens, particularly in the face of recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"In the wake of Hamas appalling terror assaults, brutal, inhuman...I want you to know you are not alone," Biden emphasized.

In response, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, and said, "We saw the cost of this terrible war crime yesterday when a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists misfired and landed on a Palestinian hospital. The entire world was rightfully outraged but this outrage should be directed not at Israel but at the terrorists."

"We have asked them (civilians) to move to safer areas. We will continue to work with you Mr President (Biden) to ensure that the minimal requirements are met and we will continue to work together to get our hostages out," he said.