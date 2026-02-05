US, Russia agree to restart military dialogue after Ukraine negotiations
High level military communication was suspended in 2021, just before Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine
The US and Russia have agreed to reestablish high level military-to-military dialogue following a meeting between senior Russian and American military officials in Abu Dhabi, the United States European Command said in a statement.
The agreement was reached following meetings in Abu Dhabi between Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of US European Command -- also NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe -- and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials, the statement said.
Grynkewich was in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for talks between American, Russian and Ukrainian officials on ending the war in Ukraine. The channel "will provide a consistent military-to-military contact as the parties continue to work towards a lasting peace," the statement said High level military communication was suspended in 2021, just before Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:56 PM IST