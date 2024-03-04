Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US, S Korea begin large military drills to boost readiness against N Korea

North Korea had no immediate response to the major annual drills it regards as a rehearsal for invasion

Naval vessels from South Korea, the US and Japan navies (Photo: Reuters)

South Korean and US forces began a computer-simulated command post training called the Freedom Shield exercise

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea and the United States began large annual military exercises Monday to bolster their readiness against North Korean nuclear threats after the North raised animosities with an extension of missile tests and belligerent rhetoric earlier this year.
The South Korean and US forces began a computer-simulated command post training called the Freedom Shield exercise and a variety of field exercises for an 11-day run, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
North Korea had no immediate response to the major annual drills it regards as a rehearsal for invasion. The North has staged provocative weapons tests in the past in reaction to its adversaries' joint drills.
South Korea's military said last week that it would conduct 48 field exercises with the US forces this spring, twice the number conducted last year, and that they would involve live-firing, bombing, air assault and missile interception drills.
Since early 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 rounds of missile tests to modernize its arsenal as talks with the United States and South Korea have been stalled for an extended period. In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded their training exercises and increased the deployment of powerful US military assets such as aircraft carriers and long-range nuclear-capable bombers.
This year, North Korea carried out six rounds of missile tests and barrage of artillery firing drills. Its leader Kim Jong Un also said North Korea would scrap its long-standing goal of peaceful unification with South Korea and take a more aggressive military posture along the disputed sea boundary with South Korea. He also vowed to "annihilate" South Korea and the United States if provoked, a threat that he had previously issued.
The North Korean steps raised worries that it might make provocations along the tense Korean sea and land borders. But experts say the prospect for a full-blown attack by North Korea is dim as the North knows its military is outmatched by US and South Korean forces.

Also Read

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

N Korea conducts military drills along sea border, S Korea to respond

N Korea threatens 'more offensive actions' to repel US-led military threats

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

China calls for cease-fire in Myanmar fighting, continues its border drills

Nikki wins District of Columbia's primary, gets her first 2024 victory

Netanyahu rival's visit to US highlights cracks within Israel's leadership

Supreme Court decision likely in case about barring Trump from 2024 ballot

Organisations work to help dozens of families displaced by Texas wildfires

US Congress comes out with 6 spending bills to avoid partial shutdown

North Korea's moves to raise tensions are likely because its rivals are holding elections this year the US presidential election in November and South Korea's parliament election in April. North Korea believes an advanced nuclear arsenal will increase its leverage in future diplomacy and it can win concessions like the easing of international sanctions, experts say.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea North Korea US-North Korea Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon